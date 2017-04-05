Rob Vischer's lovely encomium to Lyman Johnson

Lyman Johnson of W&L is one of the nicest (and smartest) corporate law academics I know, so I was very pleased to see Rob Vischer's well done tribute to Lyman as a person and scholar:

Lyman Johnson has been a prime mover in bringing pluralism to corporate legal theory. Perhaps more than any other scholar, Johnson has brought Isaiah Berlin’s bracingly skeptical mindset to corporate law, pushing back against the monolithic embrace of shareholder wealth maximization, pointing out its harmfulness and its lack of legal mandate. Just as important as the content of his scholarship is the method by which he has advocated for his ideas. He has pushed academic, policymaking, and practitioner conversations about corporate purpose forward in productive ways without alienating those who disagree with him or drawing lines that make future collaborative efforts more treacherous.

Vischer, Robert K., Confident Pluralism in Corporate Legal Theory (2017). Washington and Lee Law Review (2017 Forthcoming); U of St. Thomas (Minnesota) Legal Studies Research Paper No. 17-07. Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=2962465

Go read the whole thing.