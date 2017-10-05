Sending me to my room: The briar patch as "punishment" for straying faculty members

There's a very nasty faculty fight raging at Duke Divinity School over a toxic mixture of identity politics, academic freedom, free speech, and collegiality (or the lack thereof). Rod Dreher has been following it, if you care.

One aspect, however, struck me as particularly funny. DDS Dean Elaine Heath is quite cross with faculty member Paul Griffiths and sent him this letter:

She's punishing him by not letting him go to faculty meetings or committee meetings!

I am reminded of the Br'er Rabbit stories my grandmother read to me when I was a youngster. (They're probably banned these days as being insufficiently PC.) In my favorite, the rabbit has been caught by the fox. Br'er Rabbit asks the fox to do anything he likes except to throw the him into the nearby briar patch, which the fox proceeds to do. Of course, the briar patch was precisely where the rabbit wanted to go, because he was at home there and the fox could not follow.

I don't know how things work at DDS. But most faculty I know (and I most definitely include myself) would regard being banned from coming to faculty and committee meetings as being tossed into the briar patch.

Or, if you prefer a more modern analogy, it's like sending a kid to his room where he's got all of his toys to play with.