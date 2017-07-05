« House Financial Choice Bill will change the shareholder proposal rule for the better | Main | Ridge Geyserville (Sonoma County) 2009 »

Smith-Madrone Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley) 2001

Smith Madrone 2001 cabernetSmith-Madrone is a long-time favorite wine here at the Bainbridge house. We visited the winer high atop Spring Mountain and liked the people just as much as their delicious wines. The 2001 Cabernet is a prime example of how they build their wines to age gracefully. At 16~ish years old, it's still a big and fruity wine. Deep ruby. Huge, room-filling bouquet suggesting blackberry, currant, tobacco, and a dash of leather. On the palate, the flavor associations include cassis, plums, and cedar. Grade: 93

