UCLA School of Law (Official) has hopped on on the therapy dog bandwagon. Back in the day, Virginia didn't give us therapy dogs. Instead, they gave us a sneer and a muhaha as they handed out the exams. And they made us walk to school from Ivy Gardens. Uphill. Both ways.

What’s your #finals stress relief? Ours are #therapydogs! So happy Tate visited our students this week to help them relax before finals 🐶 pic.twitter.com/MEGyRC5jGw — UCLA School of Law (@UCLA_Law) May 4, 2017

;