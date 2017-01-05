Tweeting about climate change

@EcoInternet3 @lawprofblawg 1/3 Many conservatives accept climate change. But (1) we want a balance that protects economic growth as well as environment. No Luddites!— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 1, 2017
@EcoInternet3 @lawprofblawg (2/3) Many on the left are using climate change to justify or camouflage left-liberal policies (e.g. Redistribution) unrelated to climate.— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 1, 2017
@EcoInternet3 @lawprofblawg 3/3 Conservatives also want to see due attention to proactive technological solutions instead of reverting to 16th Century technology.— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 1, 2017
