UND STEP 2: Week 2: Jesus’ Teachings on Salvation-Discussion Question 1

As previously explained, I've enrolled in the University of Notre Dame's Satellite Theological Education Program (STEP) to pursue their Certificate in Doctrine and am currently taking my second of the required courses: The Doctrine of Salvation in Jesus Christ. This week's topic is Jesus’ Teachings on Salvation. In this post, I'm posting my responses to some of the discussion questions.

Remember: These are the musings of a student based on the assigned readings, lecture, and class discussion.

1. What is the difference between knowing someone and knowing about someone. Why are both helpful?

Knowing about someone is a form of intellectual knowledge. We know the biographical facts about the person: When and where they were born, where they lived, what they accomplished, how they died. We know the things they said and what people said about them. We have book knowledge of the person. Anybody who has taken an even marginally competent bible study or college course on religion will know about Jesus.

Knowing someone is a form of experiential knowledge. We have interacted with the person. Talked to them. Listened to them. It is hands on knowledge. It is also emotional rather than intellectual. We love (or hate) the person.

The two forms of knowledge are not necessarily intertwined. A Jewish or Hindu professor of comparative religions doubtless would know all the basic facts of Jesus' life and teachings. indeed, their knowledge is probably deeper than that of many Christians. But such a professor does not have the experience of personal relationship with Jesus. They know about the person of Jesus, but they do not know Jesus.

When intellectual and experiential knowledge of the person are united, however, they prove to be complementary. They provide a complete picture of the person. They unite facts and emotion.