UND STEP 2: Week 2: Jesus’ Teachings on Salvation-Discussion Question 2

As previously explained, I've enrolled in the University of Notre Dame's Satellite Theological Education Program (STEP) to pursue their Certificate in Doctrine and am currently taking my second of the required courses: The Doctrine of Salvation in Jesus Christ. This week's topic is Jesus’ Teachings on Salvation. In this post, I'm posting my responses to some of the discussion questions.

Remember: These are the musings of a student based on the assigned readings, lecture, and class discussion.

This week's lecture asserts that:

It is not possible to give a precise answer to the question, how did Jesus view his death? According to the writers of the gospels, the evangelists, Jesus gave no explanation of the relationship between his death and the coming of God’s kingdom. That is, he never explained why his death was in some sense “necessary” for our salvation.

But I'm not sure I buy that. In particular, the account in John chapter 3 of Jesus' conversation with Nicodemus suggests a rather sophisticated knowledge of the process of salvation:

1 Now there was a Pharisee named Nicodemus, a ruler of the Jews.*

2 He came to Jesus at night and said to him, “Rabbi, we know that you are a teacher who has come from God, for no one can do these signs that you are doing unless God is with him.”

3 Jesus answered and said to him, “Amen, amen, I say to you, no one can see the kingdom of God without being born* from above.”

Jesus consistently taught that the Kingdom of God was not of this earth. So he must be taking about the afterlife.

4 Nicodemus said to him, “How can a person once grown old be born again? Surely he cannot reenter his mother’s womb and be born again, can he?”c

5 Jesus answered, “Amen, amen, I say to you, no one can enter the kingdom of God without being born of water and Spirit.d

6 What is born of flesh is flesh and what is born of spirit is spirit.e

7 Do not be amazed that I told you, ‘You must be born from above.’

8 The wind* blows where it wills, and you can hear the sound it makes, but you do not know where it comes from or where it goes; so it is with everyone who is born of the Spirit.”f

9 Nicodemus answered and said to him, “How can this happen?”

10 Jesus answered and said to him, “You are the teacher of Israel and you do not understand this?

11 Amen, amen, I say to you, we speak of what we know and we testify to what we have seen, but you people do not accept our testimony.g

12 If I tell you about earthly things and you do not believe, how will you believe if I tell you about heavenly things?h

13 No one has gone up to heaven except the one who has come down from heaven, the Son of Man.i

14 And just as Moses lifted up* the serpent in the desert, so must the Son of Man be lifted up,j

Verse 14 clearly seems to be a metaphor for crucifixion. Jesus kew what was coming.

15 * so that everyone who believes in him may have eternal life.” 16 For God so loved the world that he gave* his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life.k 17 For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn* the world, but that the world might be saved through him.l 18 Whoever believes in him will not be condemned, but whoever does not believe has already been condemned, because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God.m

Granted, this is not a sophisticated discussion of the relationship between justification and salvation but surely it is a succinct statement of the basic doctrine that salvation comes from believing in Jesus as the Son of God. And surely it is recognition by Jesus that his life and death would be salvific.