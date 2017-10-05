UND STEP 2 Week 3 The Doctrine of Salvation in Jesus Christ

As previously explained, I've enrolled in the University of Notre Dame's Satellite Theological Education Program (STEP) to pursue their Certificate in Doctrine and am currently taking my second of the required courses: The Doctrine of Salvation in Jesus Christ. This week's topic is The Doctrine of Salvation in Jesus Christ.

Remember: These are the musings of a student based on the assigned readings, lecture, and class discussion.

How is Mark’s depiction of Jesus Christ as the Son of God conveyed in the centurion’s statement in Mark 15:39?



When the centurion who stood facing him saw how he breathed his last he said, “Truly this man was the Son of God!”

The centurion was a key symbol and foundation of the power of the Roman Empire. They were the best professional soldiers in the Roman army. They were akin to company commanders in a modern army, but also served as drill sergeants having responsibility for training troops. Wikipedia tells us that "Being held personally responsible for the training and discipline of the legionaries under their command, centurions had a well-deserved reputation for dealing out harsh punishment."

So in Mark's Gospel, we see Jesus suffering execution in a classic Roman form that was reserved for especially vile criminals who had been condemned as enemies of the state, while the ultimate symbol of Roman power watches from below. One would have expected the centurion to view Jesus as a common criminal worthy only of disdain. One also would have expected the centurion to be fully inured to harsh punishments, including crucifixion. Yet, something about the way Jesus bore his suffering and the way he died nevertheless touched the centurion's heart. This tough professional soldier was literally awestruck by an event he should have dismissed as routine and, as a result, had a profound epiphany in which he recognized Jesus' divinity.

Mark's inclusion of the centurion's reaction to the crucifixion thus draws to a triumphant climax the repeated emphasis throughout Mark's Gospel on Jesus' filial relationship to God the Father. There could be no greater seal of approval and recognition of that relationship than for a Roman centurion to see it in the dying body of a condemned criminal hanging on the cross.

With the benefit of hindsight, we can see something that Mark probably could not; namely, the importance of the centurion becoming the first person to believe in Jesus after his death (counting the repentant thief to have believed while Jesus lived). He is a gentile and thus symbolized the universal salvific power of Jesus' death. He represents the first fruit of Christianity's outreach to all of humanity. In addition, the centurion foreshadows the triumph of Christianity over the Roman Empire. Despite the efforts of the Roman Empire to outlaw and destroy the early Christians, Jesus' blood triumphed and eventually even the emperors followed the centurion's example by recognizing Jesus' divinity.