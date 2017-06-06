Does the SEC have authority to seek disgorgement as a penalty in securities cases?

Theresa Gabaldon notes:

Since 1970, the SEC has successfully sought the remedy of disgorgement from violators of the federal securities laws. In 2015 alone, the amount recovered exceeded $3 billion. Although there have been glimpses in legislation along the way that Congress is aware of the existence of the remedy, it has never been expressly authorized – if it had been, there might have been explicit attention paid to whether it was subject to a statute of limitations.

I think the glimpses to which she refers are probably section 304(a) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, whose clawback regime arguably could be characterized as a disgorgement type penalty:

Section 304(a) of SOX establishes that if a publicly traded company restates financials because of material noncompliance with securities laws, the chief executive officer and chief financial officer of that issuer are required to reimburse *352 the issuer for: 1) any bonus, incentive-based, or equity-based compensation received from the issuer during the twelve months following the announcement of the restatement or filing with the SEC; and 2) any profit realized from sales of that issuer's securities during that same twelve-month period. Moreover, section 305(b) authorizes federal courts to grant “any equitable relief that may be appropriate or necessary for the benefit of investors.”

Elaine Buckberg, Frederick C. Dunbar, Disgorgement: Punitive Demands and Remedial Offers , 63 Bus. Law. 347, 351–52 (2008). In addition, "The SEC is authorized to seek disgorgement in administrative proceedings under the Securities Enforcement Remedies and Penny Stock Reform Act of 1990." Id.

She may also be referring to Sarbanes-Oxley § 305(b), which states that “[i]n any action or proceeding brought or instituted by the Commission under any provision of the securities laws, the Commission may seek, and any Federal court may grant, any equitable relief that may be appropriate or necessary for the benefit of investors.” Some folks believe this provision "emboldened the SEC and courts to cite it as statutory authority for ordering disgorgement."

In any case, however, as Professor Gabaldon correctly points out, there has been no general express Congressional approval of the disgorgement sanction.

Instead, the SEC asked and the courts agreed to create the disgorgement penalty by judicial fiat:

The power to effectuate the equitable decree is part of the court's ancillary jurisdiction and exists in all cases absent a specific statutory denial. It is the necessary means to protect the authority of the court by assuring that its decrees are meaningful. To the extent that the remedies requested by the SEC serve specifically to effectuate the terms of the injunction, that is, to prevent future wrongdoing, they are surely well within the ancillary power of the court. A somewhat broader basis for the exercise of judicial power has emerged in the wake of the successful imposition of the disgorgement-of-profits remedy in SEC v. Texas Gulf Sulphur Co. Initially there was some doubt whether a remedy which was not truly ancillary to the injunction could be imposed in an enforcement action. Thus, in Texas Gulf Sulphur the relief requested was purely compensatory and remedial and could not, in a formal sense, be considered necessary to effectuate the provisions of the injunction, which was directed at the abatement of future wrongdoing. The court there nonetheless refused to read the Act to exclude this remedy. Relying on Supreme Court cases dealing with governmental enforcement in other regulatory areas and the recent decisions under the securities acts clarifying the scope of remedies in favor of private litigants, the court held “that the SEC may seek other than injunctive relief in order to effectuate the purposes of the Act, so long as such relief is remedial relief ....” Power to impose the disgorgement-of-profits remedy, which is not strictly ancillary to the issuance of an injunction, derives from the general power of the federal courts to fashion federal common law in order to effectuate legislative programs.

Equitable Remedies in Sec Enforcement Actions , 123 U. Pa. L. Rev. 1188, 1189–90 (1975).

This is, of course, the same sort of argument that was used to justify things like the implied private right of actions created by the Warren and Burger era Supreme Courts under the securities laws. As such, it's a like of argument that has long been discredited.

At the same time, however, most authorities regard the issue as well settled. See, e.g., S.E.C. v. Yun, 148 F. Supp. 2d 1287, 1290 (M.D. Fla. 2001) ("As the SEC notes, disgorgement is usually considered rather routine; if a person is found to have violated the securities laws, and profited from the ensuing transaction, courts simply order the disgorgement of those profits."); S.E.C. v. Novus Techs., LLC, No. 2:07-CV-235-TC, 2010 WL 4180550, at *13 (D. Utah Oct. 20, 2010), aff'd sub nom. S.E.C. v. Thompson, 732 F.3d 1151 (10th Cir. 2013) ("It is well settled that the SEC may seek, and courts may order, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains in SEC injunctive actions.").

But then along came Kokesh, in which Justice Sotomayor, writing for a unanimous court, saw fit to observe that:

At oral argument, several Justices had raised that issue, noting the potential for prosecutorial abuse thereby created:

... the justices also expressed concern about the SEC’s ability to abuse the disgorgement remedy by bringing stale claims, especially because that remedy is not expressly authorized or governed by statute. This matters because the securities laws are creatures of statute. ... The lack of statutory authorization also raises concerns about due process and fairness, which the court emphasized in Gabelli. Justice Elena Kagan asked the SEC’s attorney whether, in the 50 years that the SEC has sought disgorgement, anyone at the agency had “ever set down in writing what the guidelines are for how the SEC is going to use disgorgement and what’s going to happen to the monies collected?” It had not. Justice Kagan found it “unusual that the SEC has not given some guidance to its enforcement department ... that everything is just sort up to the particular person at the SEC who decides to bring such a case.” That discretion is cause for further concern when disgorgement awards are ordered not by Article III courts but rather by the SEC’s own administrative courts, which themselves have come under constitutional attack. Picking up on the theme, Chief Justice Roberts noted that the government has argued disgorgement is punitive when it has been advantageous to do so (in the area of tax and bankruptcy) but nonpunitive when it is not (securities enforcement). That inconsistency, coupled with complete discretion to bring disgorgement claims at any time without any internal guidelines, governing statute, or regulatory framework, makes disgorgement ripe for abuse, which is only compounded by the absence of any limitations period.

Kokesh solves the problem posed by the absence of a statute of limitations (by imposing one), but leaves open these other potential concerns.

