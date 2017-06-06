Gabaldon on SEC v Kokesh

I will have a WLF Legal Pulse post up soon on the Supreme Court's decision in Kokesh v. SEC. In the meanwhile, I urge to you to take a look at Theresa Gabaldon's thorough analysis of the case at SCOTUSblog. She makes 5 broad points:

First and most obviously, the court’s decision, in an opinion written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, is going to be an expensive one for the government, which urged the Supreme Court to review the case.

Second, the opinion features one of those portentous footnotes, suggesting that the threshold matter of whether courts should be ordering disgorgement in Securities Exchange Commission enforcement actions at all might be up for grabs.

Third, even without that footnote (number 3, by the way), the court’s reasoning suggests – probably even logically demands – that disgorgement be characterized as a civil monetary penalty (something that previously was different from disgorgement) and thus subject to the schedules of penalties the commission generally is required to follow.

Fourth, the analysis should cause a bit of a stir in insider-trading jurisprudence.

Fifth, the court appears to have said more definitively than ever before that, in the context of government enforcement, deterrence is punitive in nature. The resulting sound bite very well may resonate through the federal law of crime and punishment, and elsewhere.