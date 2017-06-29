Important new WLF SCOTUS petition in Leidos 10b-5 case

Washington Legal Foundation led an amicus brief yesterday with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting the Petitioner in Leidos, Inc. v. Indiana Public Retirement System. The case involves Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations governing securities fraud. At issue is whether Item 303 of SEC Regulation S-K generates a duty to disclose that creates liability under Rule 10b-5.

Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 makes companies liable for misleading statements in their nancial lings. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit held below that Item 303 of Regulation S-K creates a privately enforceable duty to disclose. Thus, it held that a shareholder may sue a company for omitting Item 303 information from its nancial statement, even where that omission did not render any statement in the ling misleading.

The Second and Ninth Circuits, where the majority of federal securities cases are brought, are in direct con ict on this point. WLF’s brief outlines how the Second Circuit’s reasoning is at odds with the plain meaning of the SEC Rule, the common law of fraud by omission, and Supreme Court precedent. WLF’s brief argues that expanding the court-created private right of action under Rule 10b-5 to encompass the omission of Item 303 information would expand liability far beyond anything contemplated by Congress.

Proper interpretation of the SEC Rule would not treat every mere failure to comply with Item 303 as rising to the level of securities fraud. If the Supreme Court agrees with the Second Circuit’s interpretation, then companies will have to disclose far more information than shareholders will nd useful. WLF’s brief points out SEC has discouraged such unnecessary disclosure before. WLF also worries that such a holding would lead to a spike in baseless securities fraud litigation, straining judicial resources and reducing shareholder value.