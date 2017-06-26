Kitchen Gadgets

I've been using the Nordic Ware Microwave Egg Boiler to produce exceptional soft-boiled eggs. https://t.co/mvQFZCwaho RECOMMENDED— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) June 26, 2017
I got this cute 8 Piece Egg Cup & Spoon Set in which to serve soft-boiled eggs https://t.co/61mxprvceS via @amazon Very stable and adorable— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) June 26, 2017
Meanwhile, my search for an attractive and functional holder for my toast soldiers continues.— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) June 26, 2017
