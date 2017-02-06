PCAOB Announces New Auditing Standard Governing Unqualified Auditor Opinions

Audited financial statements long have been accompanied by a report from the independent auditor attesting that, in its opinion, the financial statements are presented fairly in all material respects.[1] On June 1, 2017, the PCAOB adopted Auditing Standard 3101, governing the information an independent auditor must include in its report:

The final standard retains the pass/fail opinion of the existing auditor's report but makes significant changes to the existing auditor's report, including the following:

Critical audit matters … requires the auditor to communicate in the auditor's report any critical audit matters arising from the current period's audit of the financial statements or state that the auditor determined that there are no critical audit matters: A critical audit matter is defined as a matter that was communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that: (1) relates to accounts or disclosures that are material to the financial statements and (2) involved especially challenging, subjective, or complex auditor judgment. In determining whether a matter involved especially challenging, subjective, or complex auditor judgment, the auditor takes into account, alone or in combination, certain factors, including, but not limited to: The auditor's assessment of the risks of material misstatement, including significant risks; The degree of auditor judgment related to areas in the financial statements that involved the application of significant judgment or estimation by management, including estimates with significant measurement uncertainty; The nature and timing of significant unusual transactions and the extent of audit effort and judgment related to these transactions; The degree of auditor subjectivity in applying audit procedures to address the matter or in evaluating the results of those procedures; The nature and extent of audit effort required to address the matter, including the extent of specialized skill or knowledge needed or the nature of consultations outside the engagement team regarding the matter; and The nature of audit evidence obtained regarding the matter. The communication of each critical audit matter includes: Identifying the critical audit matter; Describing the principal considerations that led the auditor to determine that the matter is a critical audit matter; Describing how the critical audit matter was addressed in the audit; and Referring to the relevant financial statement accounts or disclosures. The documentation of critical audit matters requires that for each matter arising from the audit of the financial statements that (a) was communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee, and (b) relates to accounts or disclosures that are material to the financial statements, the auditor documents whether or not the matter was determined to be a critical audit matter (i.e., involved especially challenging, subjective, or complex auditor judgment) and the basis for such determination.

Additional Improvements to the Auditor's Report—the final standard also includes a number of other improvements to the auditor's report that are primarily intended to clarify the auditor's role and responsibilities related to the audit of the financial statements, provide additional information about the auditor, and make the auditor's report easier to read: Auditor tenure—a statement disclosing the year in which the auditor began serving consecutively as the company's auditor; unqualifIndependence—a statement that the auditor is required to be independent; Addressee—the auditor's report will be addressed to the company's shareholders and board of directors or equivalents (additional addressees are also permitted); Enhancements to basic elements—certain standardized language in the auditor's report has been changed, including adding the phrase whether due to error or fraud, when describing the auditor's responsibility under PCAOB standards to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatements; and Standardized form of the auditor's report—the opinion will appear in the first section of the auditor's report and section titles have been added to guide the reader.[2]



[1] Where the auditor determines that the issuer’s financial statements are not fairly presented in accordance with GAAP, the auditor may issue a qualified opinion, an adverse opinion, or a disclaimer of opinion. Under PCAOB Auditing Standard 3105, a “qualified opinion states that, except for the effects of the matter(s) to which the qualification relates, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position, results of operations, and cash flows of the entity in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles. … An adverse opinion states that the financial statements do not present fairly the financial position, results of operations, or cash flows of the entity in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles. … A disclaimer of opinion states that the auditor does not express an opinion on the financial statements.”

[2] PCAOB Release No. 2017-001 (June 1, 2017).