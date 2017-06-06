Religious hospitals are protected by Supreme Court

Crux reports:

In a decision that has religiously affiliated hospitals cheering, the Supreme Court ruled that federal pension rules don’t apply to them.

The 8-0 ruling reverses lower court decisions that sided with hospital workers who argued that the exemption from pension laws should not extend to hospitals affiliated with churches.

Monday’s (June 5) Supreme Court ruling in favor of the hospitals - two with Catholic and one with Lutheran ties - could also affect other religiously affiliated institutions and their employees.

“The Supreme Court got it right,” said Eric Rassbach, deputy general counsel at Becket, a religious liberty law firm that filed a friend-of-the-court brief on behalf of the hospitals.

“Churches - not government bureaucrats and certainly not ambulance chasers - should decide whether hospitals are part of the church. It is simple common sense that nuns, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, seminaries, nursing homes, and orphanages are a core part of the church and not an afterthought.”