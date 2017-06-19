Some thoughts on present discontents

It's kind of a depressing time, isn't it. There's no obvious end game for all the legal wrangling in DC that would be acceptable to a majority of the country. Any outcome that would make liberals happy is unlikely to be acceptable to conservatives, and vice-versa.
We likely will continue to see polarization as politics becomes increasingly tribal and as the values half of us hold dear are increasingly rejected by the other half. (I assume you saw this poll: https://www.voterstudygroup.org/…/political-divisions-in-20… ). There are certainly no signs we are coming together on issues like abortion, free exercise of religion, and so on.
Our future likely will see more protests, campus speech restrictions, job discrimination on the basis of politics and religion, sorting out for marriage choices on the basis of politics, geographic separation, and so on.
And now it seems possible that violence might become routine.
I have no solutions to offer. Only a prayer that the United States will not end up looking like Northern Ireland during the Troubles, except with political faiths replacing religious ones.
