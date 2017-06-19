Some thoughts on present discontents

It's kind of a depressing time, isn't it. There's no obvious end game for all the legal wrangling in DC that would be acceptable to a majority of the country. Any outcome that would make liberals happy is unlikely to be acceptable to conservatives, and vice-versa.

We likely will continue to see polarization as politics becomes increasingly tribal and as the values half of us hold dear are increasingly rejected by the other half. (I assume you saw this poll: https://www.voterstudygroup.org/…/political-divisions-in-20… ). There are certainly no signs we are coming together on issues like abortion, free exercise of religion, and so on.