The case for pruning the shareholder proposal regime

The substantive ground for exclusion most directly relevant for present purposes is Rule 14a-8(i)(7), which permits exclusion of proposals relating to ordinary business operations. [44] This exemption is intended to “to relieve the management of the necessity of including in its proxy material security holder proposals which relate to matters falling within the province of management.” [45] Specifically, Rule 14a-8(i)(7) permits exclusion of a proposal that “seeks to ‘micro-manage’ the company by probing too deeply into matters of a complex nature upon which shareholders, as a group, would not be in a position to make an informed judgment.” [46]

In principle, Rule 14a-8 contains protections designed to prevent it from being used as a tool for effectuating a shift in the locus of corporate decision making from the board to the shareholders. As the D.C. Circuit explained, the rule’s drafters recognized that “management cannot exercise its specialized talents effectively if corporate investors assert the power to dictate the minutiae of daily business decisions.” [41] Accordingly, the Rule contains several eligibility requirements designed to ensure that shareholder proponents have some minimum amount of skin in the game. [42] In addition, the Rule contains 13 substantive bases for excluding a proposal. [43]

Clearly, a sufficiently strict and continuous organ of [accountability] can easily amount to a denial of authority. If every decision of A is to be reviewed by B, then all we have really is a shift in the locus of authority from A to B and hence no solution to the original problem. [40]

Strong limits on shareholder control are essential if that optimal allocation of decision-making authority is to be protected. [38] This includes both limits on direct shareholder decision making and limits on shareholder oversight of the board, because giving shareholders a power of review differs little from giving them the power to make management decisions in the first place. [39] As Arrow explained:

In sum, the public corporation succeeded in large part because it provides a hierarchical decision-making structure well suited to the problem of operating a large business enterprise with numerous employees, managers, shareholders, creditors, and other inputs. [35] In such an enterprise, someone must be in charge: “Under conditions of widely dispersed information and the need for speed in decisions, authoritative control at the tactical level is essential for success.” [36] As we have seen, that someone is the board of directors, not the shareholders. [37]

Many commentators argue that the rise of institutional investors radically changes the foregoing analysis, arguing that such investors have greater abilities to gather information and superior incentives to do so vis-à-vis retail investors. [30] There is no doubt that institutional investors—or, more precisely, a subset thereof—have become more active in corporate governance. [31] Yet, many classes of institutional investors remain mostly passive or, at best, followers. [32] In addition, important classes of the most active institutions—most notably government and union pension funds—have strong incentives to pursue private benefits at the expense of other investors. [33] Finally, as discussed below, hedge fund activism increasingly tends to entail micromanagement of decisions they are poorly equipped to make. [34]

As to Arrow’s information condition, shareholders traditionally lacked incentives to gather the information necessary to actively participate in decision making. [25] A rational shareholder will expend the effort necessary to make informed decisions only if the expected benefits outweigh the costs of doing so. [26] In light of the length and complexity of corporate disclosure documents, the effort incurred by shareholders in making informed decisions is quite high (as are the opportunity costs). [27] In contrast, the expected benefits of becoming informed are quite low, as most shareholders’ holdings are too small to have significant effect on the vote’s outcome. [28] Accordingly, corporate shareholders are rationally apathetic. [29]

Shareholders have widely divergent interests and distinctly different access to information. [21] To be sure, most shareholders invest in a corporation expecting financial gains, but once uncertainty is introduced shareholder opinions on which course will maximize share value are likely to vary widely. [22] In addition, shareholder investment time horizons vary from short-term speculation to long-term buy-and-hold strategies, which in turn is likely to result in disagreements about corporate strategy. [23] Likewise, shareholders in different tax brackets are likely to disagree about such matters as dividend policy, as are shareholders who disagree about the merits of allowing management to invest the firm’s free cash flow in new projects. [24]

As Kenneth Arrow explained in work that provided the foundation on which the director primacy model was constructed, all organizations must have some mechanism for aggregating the preferences of the organization’s constituencies and converting them into collective decisions. [15] These mechanisms fall out on a spectrum between “consensus” and “authority.” [16] Consensus-based structures are designed to allow all of a firm’s voting stakeholders to participate in decision making. [17] Authority-based decision-making structures are characterized by the existence of a central decision maker to whom all firm employees ultimately report and which is empowered to make decisions unilaterally without approval of other firm constituencies. [18] Such structures are best suited for firms whose constituencies face information asymmetries and have differing interests. [19] It is because the corporation demonstrably satisfies those conditions that vesting the power of fiat in a central decision maker—i.e., the board of directors—is the essential characteristic of its governance. [20]

As I have argued elsewhere at book length, the separation of ownership and control is not a bug, but rather an essential feature of corporate governance. [11] Indeed, numerous commentators now accept that “corporate governance is best characterized as based on ‘director primacy.’” [12] In particular, there is growing agreement that “Delaware jurisprudence favors director primacy in terms of the definitive decision-making power, while simultaneously requiring directors to be ultimately concerned with the shareholders’ interest.” [13] Once again, it seems appropriate to recount the basic normative argument in favor of director primacy for the benefit of new readers, while keeping the statement as brief as possible and incorporating by reference works in which the argument is laid out in detail. [14]

The SEC’s efforts in this area are wholly inconsistent with the corporate governance structure created by state law. To be sure, the SEC and its supporters claim that the proxy rules simply make effective rights shareholders have under state law, [6] but in fact shareholder control rights under the latter are extremely limited. [7] Indeed, under state law, the shareholders’ “play an essentially passive and reactive role.” [8] Instead, decision-making authority is vested in the board of directors, which typically delegates much of that authority to corporate officers and employees. [9] As such, the corporation can hardly be described as a democracy. [10]

As many courts and commentators have recognized, the SEC proxy rules seek to effectuate a scheme of “corporate democracy.” [1] SEC Rule 14a-8—the so-called shareholder proposal rule—is a central tool for accomplishing that goal. [2] In brief, the rule permits a qualifying shareholder of a public corporation registered with the SEC to force the company to include a resolution and supporting statement in the company’s proxy materials for its annual meeting. [3] To be sure, most of these proposals are phrased as recommendations, [4] but they nevertheless have become a powerful tool for influencing corporate decision making. [5]

Me? Not so much. I made the case for pruning the rule in my article Revitalizing SEC Rule 14a-8's Ordinary Business Exemption: Preventing Shareholder Micromanagement by Proposal (March 29, 2016). UCLA School of Law, Law-Econ Research Paper No. 16-06. Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=2750153 :

