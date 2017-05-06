The Hill completely blows Supreme Court's decision in Kokesh, missing the main point

The Supreme Court has decided Kokesh v. Securities and Exchange Commission. In a unanimous opinion authored by Justice Sotomayor, the Court held that SEC disgorgement actions are subject to the standard 5-year statute of limitations set forth in 28 U. S. C. §2462, which applies to any “action, suit or proceeding for the enforcement of any civil fine, penalty, or forfeiture.”

The Hill played this as the Supreme Court turning loose future waves of Bernie Madoffs on the unsuspecting public:

The Supreme Court issued a ruling Monday that curbs the power of the Securities and Exchange Commission to recoup profits earned in securities fraud. ... The SEC often uses disgorgement as means of penalizing those alleged of financial crimes beyond a penalty for specific crime. While the SEC could fine a person or business for violating a crime, disgorgement is meant to seize profits earned from the criminal activity. The agency fielded 868 enforcement actions against investment advisers and companies, lawyers and firms involved in trading and public finance in 2016, scoring more than $4 billion in penalties and disgorgement.

The comments this elicited from The Hill's readers were even less informed and, in.a way, more amusing:

There is obviously a very good reason that we have an iron-clad, 5-year statute of limitations on securities fraud. Why, you ask? Oh, well, uhhh,,, because financial firms are allowed to hire lobbyists - and they, in turn, are allowed to buy politicians with money their companies "earned" from securities fraud. This country was built on the backs of individuals and corporations who were willing to take big risks. That's why everybody who's anybody knows, if you're willing to take the risk, and you can get away with it for 5 years - you've earned every penny of that American Dream. #MAGA

The fraudsters are cheering. Guess Madoff will be set free now. Oh happy day.

And so on.

In experience, these sort of folks (and I include the reporters here) are largely ineducable, but let's try. The SEC essentially claimed that disgorgement actions were subject to no statute of limitations. In the SEC's view, there was no temporal limit on how far back it could stretch a disgorgement proceeding. As I explained in a blog post before the court ruled, the SEC's view offended the basic policies behind statutes of limitation:

Criminal statutes of limitations are laws that limit the time during which a prosecution can be commenced. These statutes have been in operation for over 350 years and are deeply rooted in the American legal system. There are several rationales underlying statutes of limitations. First, they ensure that prosecutions are based upon reasonably fresh evidence—the idea being that over time memories fade, witnesses die or leave the area, and physical evidence becomes more difficult to obtain, identify or preserve. In short, the possibility of erroneous conviction is minimized when prosecution is prompt. Civil statutes of limitations such as those at issue in Kokesh are supported by precisely the same principle. Indeed, although the Court did not reach the issue in Gabelli, that earlier decision’s discussion of the importance of repose under statutes of limitations seems directly relevant to the problem at hand. The Court held that statutes of limitation—both criminal and civil—are “vital to the welfare of society.” Gabelli, 133 S. Ct. at 1221 (quoting Wilson v. Garcia, 471 U.S. 261, 271 (1985)).

This is a decision that reflects a longstanding tradition of fairness and due process. But The Hill and its Occupy Wall Street readers seem uninterested in that basic truth.