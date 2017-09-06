The media continue to overstate Kokesh

Bloomberg BNA is another case in point:
The U.S. Supreme Court put sharp new limits on a favorite tool used by securities regulators to recoup money from people found to have violated federal laws ( Kokesh v. SEC, U.S., No. 16-529, opinion 6/5/17).
The justices unanimously said the Securities and Exchange Commission is bound by a five-year statute of limitations when it seeks “disgorgement,” or the return of illegal profits.
For Pete's sake. It's a five YEAR statute of limitations, which BTW remains subject to the usual tolling rules. It scarcely requires the speed of a striking cobra. More like that of a tortoise.
