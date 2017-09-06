The media continue to overstate Kokesh

Bloomberg BNA is another case in point:

The U.S. Supreme Court put sharp new limits on a favorite tool used by securities regulators to recoup money from people found to have violated federal laws ( Kokesh v. SEC, U.S., No. 16-529, opinion 6/5/17).

The justices unanimously said the Securities and Exchange Commission is bound by a five-year statute of limitations when it seeks “disgorgement,” or the return of illegal profits.