Bainbridge and Henderson on Limited Liability reviewed

Professor David Milman of the School of Law at the University of Lancaster reviewed Bainbridge & Henderson's Limited Liability: A Legal and Economic Analysis in vol. 28 of the International Company and Commercial Law Review (P. 243), writing that:

This new text represents scholarship in its finest form. Professors Bainbridge and Henderson provide, in succinct form, a masterly coverage of the central corporate law concept of limited liability. ...

This is a “must have” component for the personal library of any serious scholar of corporate law in the developed world. Students at all levels will benefit from the insights on offer. It could be read with interest by a range of policymakers. I would recommend it without any qualification.