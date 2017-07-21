I've wanted a pressure cooker for a long time but hadn't gotten around to getting one. When I finally decided to do so, I discovered the new wave of multi-cookers. In theory, they do it all: brown, sauce, simmer, slow cook, pressure cook, rice cooker, warm, etc. Research suggested that the Fagor LUX Multi Cooker was the one to get. It won the Cook's Illustrated test (albeit with a middling review), USA Today called it the one for the "organized home chef," and it won Good Housekeeping's test beating out the more popular Instant Pot:

It came up to pressure in less than 32 minutes (the fastest in our test), so even if you're busy, you can have a hearty meal on the table in under an hour. Then, using the quick-release mode, pressure drops in three minutes. Its Keep Warm function goes on automatically if you're running late, and the Lux, like only a few others, also works as a yogurt maker. It was one of the few models that excelled at making rice and was able to evenly brown a steak. When it's time for cleanup, you can pop the cooking insert in the dishwasher. Even with all the bells and whistles, this multi-cooker got top ratings in our ease-of-use tests, thanks to intuitive controls and a helpful manual.

So I bought the 6-quart model and used it to make various braises and stews. It works as advertised. When making a lamb stew, I spent more time on cutting vegetables and so on then the actual cooking required. I liked it so much I also bought the 4-quart model to make smaller meals, but I'll also use it to make (say) polenta while cooking braciola in the bigger one. In sum, highly recommended, especially for those with limited kitchen storage space. It really can replace multiple appliances and pots.

Some hints: