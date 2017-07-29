Law & Order still bugs me for Dick Wold's anti-business anti-conservative biases

MRC nicely summed up the problem, which the endless barrage of Law & Order reruns make as timely today as when it was first published:

The Business & Media Institute examined "Law & Order," along with other television dramas' treatment of businessmen in 2005. BMI found that you were 21 times more likely to be kidnapped or killed by a businessman that a mobster. ...

Not every store owner, executive, banker or broker you meet in life is a criminal, yet on "Law & Order," nearly every businessperson introduced is guilty of something unethical, immoral or criminal.

Primetime television has been painting this negative view of corporate employees for years. From white collar crimes to murders, businessmen were often found guilty on TV dramas including NBC's "Law & Order" franchises.

The Business & Media Institute examined the portrayal of businessmen in TV dramas in 2005 and found that a person was 21 times more likely to be kidnapped or murdered at the hands of a businessman than the mob. Businessmen also committed crimes five times more often than terrorists and four times more often than gangs.

That analysis included all three popular "Law & Order" shows (original, "Special Victims Unit" and "Criminal Intent"). On those programs, almost 50 percent of felonies (13 out of 27) - mostly murders - were committed by businessmen. ...

From plotlines involving murders of abortion doctors, to little jokes and comments stuffed into the dialogue; "Law & Order" and its franchises "Special Victims Unit" and "Criminal Intent" routinely revealed their liberal agenda. "SVU" was renewed by NBC for the 2010-2011 season, and "CI" will continue to be broadcast by USA Network.