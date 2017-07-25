More on Mandatory Arbitration Bylaw or Charter Provisions

An earlier post touched on the validity of mandatory arbitration clauses in corporate bylaws or articles of incorporation, noting Ann Lipton's skepticism about them.

It turns out that Kevin LaCroix has also been musing on this topic:

As Alison Frankel points out on here On the Case blog (here), mandatory arbitration of shareholder claims is not a new idea. Academics have been debating the possibility for decades. And as I noted in a post a few years ago, several courts did uphold the enforceability of one company’s bylaw provision requiring arbitration of shareholder claims. Nevertheless, at least until now, the view has been that the SEC opposes provisions requiring shareholder claims to be arbitrated. The agency’s position has been a corporate charter provision mandating arbitration of shareholder claims would violate Section 29 of the ’34 Act, which voids any contractual provision that would seek to waive any right under the statute. As I noted in a post at the time (here), in 2012, the SEC advised the Carlyle Group, which planning an IPO, that owing to the mandatory shareholder claim arbitration provision in the company’s bylaws, the agency would not accelerate the firm’s registration statement. Carlyle ultimately withdrew the arbitration provision. ... Though Piwowar seems to have invited companies planning IPOs to step forward with mandatory securities claim arbitration provisions, there may be some good reasons for companies to hold back until the situation is clarified. For starters, notwithstanding Piwowar’s comments, it is not entirely clear whether a securities claim arbitration provision would withstand scrutiny. Among other things, a court might conclude that, notwithstanding the SEC’s position, an arbitration provision is contrary to the prohibitions in Section 29. There may be a more practical reason companies might hold back from adopting a securities claim arbitration provision, and that is concern about the market’s reaction. In her blog post, Frankel raised the question whether big institutional investors might balk at waiving their right to sue. Frankel quotes Columbia Law School Professor John Coffee as noting that a company’s adoption of an arbitration provision could have an impact on the company’s share price at the IPO. On the other hand, Frankel also quotes Michigan Law School Professor Adam Pritchard as suggesting that investors might pay more for shares of companies that could be able to avoid the expenses of securities class action lawsuits.

As Mr LaCroix points out, of course, the key question is what new SEC Chairman Jay Clayton thinks. A former SEC Commissioner once told me that SEC Chairs treat Commissioners like mushrooms: keep them in the dark and pour manure on them.

Anyway, go read the whole thing.