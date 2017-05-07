« RIP Toby | Main | Sharfman on an alliance between mutual funds and activist shareholders »

07/05/2017

Nevada nixes Delaware

Keith Paul Bishop reports that a new Nevada statute is implicitly intended to nix court decisions suggesting that Nevada law will track Delaware corporate law.

