Pileggi on Fiduciary Duties in Limited Partnerships

For my latest column in Directorship, the publication of the National Association of Corporate Directors, I discuss a recent Delaware Supreme Court decision that addresses fiduciary duties as modified in the context of a limited partnership agreement. The case of Brinckerhoff v. Enbridge Energy Company was previously highlighted on these pages, but the opinion remains required reading for any lawyer who needs to know the latest Delaware law regarding how fiduciary duties can be modified by agreement in non-corporate entities, and the interfacing of those modified duties with the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing.