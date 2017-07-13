Removing Speaker Notes from PowerPoint for Mac

I use PowerPoint in my law school lectures. My PowerPoint slides often have speakers notes. I give my students copies of the slides, but I don't want them to have access to the notes. I could just give them the slides as PDFs, but then they complain that they can't easily convert the slides into a Word outline. So I want to give them the slides without the notes.

Unfortunately, Microsoft has not seen fit to give PowerPoint for Mac such an obviously useful tool as an out of the box mechanism for removing all files from all slides with one (or even two or three) clicks.

Fortunately, Andrew Fong has kindly created a very simple utility that does just that. Download it here.

I have been using it for a couple of years now without a single problem. I highly recommend it.