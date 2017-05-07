Sharfman on an alliance between mutual funds and activist shareholders

Bernard Sharfman discusses the evolving issues associated with the exploding voting power of index fund managers:

It can be argued that mega-mutual fund advisors have been drawn into an alliance with the shareholder empowerment movement on the issues of proxy access and dual class share structures created through IPOs like Snap Inc.’s, which resulted in a class of non-voting shares, simply because of the business opportunity such an alliance represents. That opportunity is to attract or retain the business of public pension funds and union related funds (which control approximately $3 trillion in assets), the institutional leaders in the shareholder empowerment movement, which are shifting their portfolios away from high cost, actively managed mutual funds and hedge funds to low cost indexed funds, the kind of funds that the top 10 largest mutual fund advisors dominate in terms of market share.

The shareholder empowerment movement advocates shifting corporate decision-making authority to shareholders, and thus away from boards of directors and executive management, without regard to the impact on the decision-making of public companies. Shareholder empowerment, not shareholder wealth maximization or enhanced company performance, is the objective of this movement. Therefore, this alliance cannot be understood as being wealth maximizing for mutual fund investors. ...

If this alliance between mutual fund advisors and the shareholder empowerment movement is allowed to stand without challenge, then public companies will be pressured into more and more sub-optimal corporate governance arrangements. Ironically, there will then be a greater and greater need for dual class share structures, even when they are not being used to protect the “idiosyncratic vision” of a company’s founders. Instead, they will be used to protect against the sub-optimal arrangements that would be forced upon them as public companies.