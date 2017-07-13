Teacher's manual for Bainbridge & Anabtawi Mergers and Acquisitions coming

My friend, UCLAW colleague, and now coauthor Iman Anabtawi and I have submitted to Foundation Press the teacher's manual to accompany our new casebook Mergers and Acquisitions: A Transactional Perspective. The manual is a whopping 232 pages (which compares quite favorably to the text's 766 pages) and provides answers to every question, problem, and exercise in the text, detailed descriptions of the facts and holdings of all principle cases, and many suggestions for how to cover the material in class. I think it is fair to say that it is the most detailed teacher's manual in this subject matter area. I am confident it will make life for adopters, especially new teachers, much easier.

Law professors considering using the casebook should contact their Foundation Press rep to request complimentary copies.

On top of which, I am pounding away at a comprehensive set of PowerPoint slides with speaker's notes to accompany the text. I hope to have them available for Spring 2018 adoption, at the very latest.