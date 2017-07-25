« Pileggi on Fiduciary Duties in Limited Partnerships | Main | More on Mandatory Arbitration Bylaw or Charter Provisions »

07/25/2017

Trump Reportedly Plans to Renominate Hester Peirce to SEC. What about Lisa Fairfax?

Reuters reported last week that President Trump plans to renominate Hester Pierce to be an SEC Commissioner. That would leave one seat open, which by law would have to go to a Democrat. President Obama had nominated Pierce and (my friend) Lisa Fairfax. Their nominations got hung up on election year politics, but also (reportedly) because Senator Elizabeth Warren reportedly nixed Fairfax because Lisa refused to commit to voting in favor of disclosure of corporate political spending. I still think Fairfax is incredibly qualified for the job. Elizabeth Warren used to think so too.

I hope Trump sends Lisa's name back to the Senate and the Senator Warren does the right thing and supports her this time.

