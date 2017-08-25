Anthony Rickey on "Chronic 'Merger Tax' Class-Action Litigation"

« Speaking of social justice warriors in the corporate governance space, here come the activists |
He argues there is little relief in sight.
If Delaware had listened to me, of course, it would have validated fee shifting bylaws and we'd have gotten some relief from this wave of often meritless litigation.
