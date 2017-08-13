Being precise about the two kinds of reverse veil piercing

I thought I was done mining Keith Paul Bishop's post on Curci Investments, LLC v. Baldwin, Cal. Ct. App. Case No. G052764 (Aug. 10, 2017), but one more minor point needs to be made. Keith writes:

As the name suggests, reverse veil piercing occurs when a third party outsider is able to reach corporate assets to satisfy claims against an individual shareholder.

Well, yes, but ....

As Todd Henderson and I explained in our book Limited Liability: A Legal and Economic Analysis , there are two types of reverse veil piercing. One type might be called insider reverse veil piercing, in which a shareholder seeks to disregard the corporate entity.

The other is so-called outsider reverse piercing, in which a personal creditor of the shareholder seeks to disregard the corporation’s separate legal existence to reach assets of the corporation to satisfy its claim.

Keith's definition only encompasses the latter.

This distinction is important, because in our view outsider reverse veil piercing is far more problematic: