George Mason Trumping Harvard

Bloomberg reports:

Securities and Exchange Commission nominee Hester Peirce is just the latest George Mason University affiliate to fill a key regulatory position in the Trump administration.

Trump has selected six top officials from the suburban Virginia's law school renamed last year in honor of the conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia after his death and its Mercatus Center. Mercatus promotes itself on its website as the “world's premier university source for market-oriented ideas.”

That's the same number of faculty former President Barack Obama had nominated at roughly the same point in his tenure from Harvard Law School ....

The administration's emphasis on the private sector, markets, growing the economy, and reducing barriers for people to be economically productive is “all within the sweet spot of the law school and Mercatus,” David K. Rehr, senior associate dean and law professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School, told Bloomberg BNA.