John McGinnis on "Why the Academy Will Remain Mostly Unwelcoming to the Right"

John offers four reasons, the middle two of which particularly resonate for me:

Second, many professors who have been hired in part because of the multicultural program of the modern university or are otherwise committed to it will fear that conservatives and libertarians are hostile or indifferent to the preferences that support the program. Thus, some professors are likely to believe that hiring more conservatives and libertarians threatens a core institutional commitment of the elite university. And since most faculty hiring requires a consensus, not a bare majority, such a group does not have to predominate for it to block politically diverse hires. Third, political polarization is on the rise. For instance, more people than ever do not want to their children to marry someone of a partisan affiliation different than their own. One of the reasons that academics moved left in the 1960s was the polarization created by the Vietnam war that led the left to taking up refuge in the academy where they could more easily attack capitalism and convention. The Trump era is another polarizing wave and this time it will reinforce the always present temptation of academics to avoid associating with people they believe have distasteful, even immoral views.

I used to think the main factor was not bias but rather a form of networking effect (which ws not to say that bias didn't exist or that it was unimportant).

But nowadays I tend to think John's third factor is becoming dominant. The importance of that factor was rammed home to me during the election when one of my UCLAW colleagues told me it made him "sad" to have to be on the same faculty with someone of my views (and/or, I suppose, my way of expressing those views) on Trump, snowflakes, higher education politics, etc...

You've got to figure a lot of progressive academics feel equally "sad" about having conservatives down the hallway and are becoming more so as society becomes more polarized. If that's right, that it is inevitably going to have a huge impact on faculty hiring (among other things). Conversely, it'll also have an impact on whether conservatives opt to try for an academic career and when those who make start looking for an exit strategy.