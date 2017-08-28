Professor Bainbridge's List of Books to read if You Need More Game of Thrones

EW offers up a list of 30 books "of books out there about fantastic lands, bloody history, political intrigue, family backstabbing, and fire-breathing dragons" to tide us over for the interminable wait. I "borrowed" that idea to offer up a list of my own (in no particular order). It's mostly fantasy, but with some SF too. I tried to pick series that create a future history filled with intrigue:

The Fellowship of the Ring: Being the First... by J.R.R. Tolkien

Dune by Frank Herbert

Red Mars (Mars Trilogy Book 1) by Kim Stanley Robinson

Mistborn: The Final Empire by Brandon Sanderson

The Black Company: The First Novel of 'The ... by Glen Cook

The Ten Thousand (The Macht Book 1) by Paul Kearney

The Blade Itself by Joe Abercrombie

Shadow & Claw: The First Half of 'The Book ... by Gene Wolfe

The Color of Magic: A Novel of Discworld by Terry Pratchett