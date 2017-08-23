Recent Business Law Scholarship from UCLA

|
"Kokesh Footnote 3 Notwithstanding: The Future of the Disgorgement Penalty in SEC Cases"
STEPHEN M. BAINBRIDGE, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) - School of Law
Disgorgement of ill-gotten gains long has been a basic tool in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) penalty toolkit, despite a paucity of statutory authorization. Because disgorgement lacked a statutory framework, courts have had to flesh out the sanction via interstitial rulemaking. In Kokesh v. SEC, the US Supreme Court took up the seemingly technical—but surprisingly important—question of what statute of limitations applies to SEC disgorgement actions. More important, at least for present purposes, the Court’s opinion cast into doubt the validity of the seemingly well-established disgorgement sanction.
"Auditor Settlements of Securities Class Actions"
JAMES J. PARK, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) - School of Law
Some corporate law scholars have concluded that auditors do not have sufficient legal incentive to detect securities fraud and should be governed by a strict liability standard. This study assesses this argument by examining a dataset of 554 class actions alleging an accounting restatement filed from 1996 through 2007. Because some but not all of these restatement cases named an auditor defendant, it is possible to analyze whether variables such as the liability standard affect both the decision to name an auditor defendant as well as the outcome of the case. Despite the narrowing of auditor liability under Rule 10b-5, auditors are still often named as defendants and pay substantial settlements in Rule 10b-5 cases. A more restrictive liability standard is associated with a modest reduction in the rate at which auditors are named as defendants and the rate at which auditor cases end in settlement. If a Rule 10b-5 case against an auditor is strong enough to result in a settlement, the legal standard does not affect the size of the settlement. The auditor’s payment is correlated with nonlegal factors such as whether the issuer is bankrupt and the issuer’s market capitalization. These results are best explained by the tendency of judges to read narrow liability provisions broadly in cases where the size and impact of the alleged fraud are significant. The evidence thus does not support the conclusion that a strict liability standard is necessary to generate sufficient incentives for auditors to detect substantial frauds.
"Equal Access to Information: The Fraud at the Heart of Texas Gulf Sulphur"
STEPHEN M. BAINBRIDGE, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) - School of Law
The Texas Gulf Sulphur decision was the seminal moment in the creation of the modern federal insider trading prohibition. In the half century since it was decided, however, courts and commentators have overlooked the glaring flaw in the court’s analysis.
"When Did Tax Avoidance Become Respectable?"
STEVEN A. BANK, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) - School of Law
No matter how many tax scandals are revealed in the media – and there have been many in the past year, involving a diverse set of taxpayers ranging from Donald Trump to Apple – what is most remarkable is that, by and large, the public has considered them relatively non-scandalous. This was not always the case. During the 1930s, even the most innocuous tax avoidance maneuvers, such as buying tax-exempt bonds, were attacked as morally suspect. When did that change and why? This Article offers a novel attempt to gauge the respectability of tax avoidance – using a unique, hand-collected dataset of newspaper advertisements for tax planning services in prominent national papers between 1930 and 1970 – and concludes that a shift occurred after World War II. The Article then explains the reason for this shift, suggesting that a combination of extremely high rates, a broadened base of taxpayers subject to that rate, and a deterioration of the wartime consensus for the rate structure laid the foundation for the respectability of tax avoidance in the 1950s and 1960s. In effect, just as the high wartime rates for the wealthy had been justified as a means of compensating for the sacrifice of the poor during the war, the pursuit, and tacit approval, of tax avoidance after the war was a means of compensating for the high rates at a time when the sacrifice rationale for them had ceased to be compelling. This history parallels the modern experience with corporate tax shelters and has lessons for those seeking to reform the current tax system.
"The Readable Delaware General Corporation Law 2017-2018 with Patented VisiLaw Markings"
LYNN M. LOPUCKI, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) - School of Law
This paper contains a short introduction to VisiLaw and a complete, VisiLaw-marked copy of the Delaware General Corporation Law, including all laws enacted during the Delaware legislature’s regular session ending June 30, 2017. VisiLaw is a system for marking statutes to make them easier to read. The markings visually separate sentences, and clauses within sentences, making it easy to see where each begins and ends. The ability to see sentence structure at a glance makes it possible to read clauses one at a time, without losing orientation in the overall structure. Within each constituent clause, underlining identifies a skeletal sentence – subject, verb, direct object and a few other words. The underlining enables the reader to quickly get the gist, and understand the structure, of the constituent clauses.
