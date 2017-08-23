« Will public sector union agency fees survive Gorsuch? | Main | "If You Annoy Your Professors, You Will Probably Annoy Your Boss/Clients" »

08/23/2017

Recent Business Law Scholarship from UCLA

"Kokesh Footnote 3 Notwithstanding: The Future of the Disgorgement Penalty in SEC Cases" Free Download
UCLA School of Law, Law-Econ Research Paper No. 17-12

STEPHEN M. BAINBRIDGE, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) - School of Law
Email:

Disgorgement of ill-gotten gains long has been a basic tool in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) penalty toolkit, despite a paucity of statutory authorization. Because disgorgement lacked a statutory framework, courts have had to flesh out the sanction via interstitial rulemaking. In Kokesh v. SEC, the US Supreme Court took up the seemingly technical—but surprisingly important—question of what statute of limitations applies to SEC disgorgement actions. More important, at least for present purposes, the Court’s opinion cast into doubt the validity of the seemingly well-established disgorgement sanction.

Earlier cases based the SEC’s authority to seek and the courts’ power to impose disgorgement on the claim that it is a form of equitable ancillary relief. If disgorgement is a penalty, however, courts lack that power and the SEC lacks that authority. This conclusion follows necessarily from the basic premise that there are no penalties in equity and the complete absence of any statutory authority to impose disgorgement as a legal sanction. Now that the Supreme Court has made clear that disgorgement is, in fact, a penalty, the future of the disgorgement penalty looks bleak.

"Auditor Settlements of Securities Class Actions" 
14 Journal of Empirical Legal Studies 169 (2017)
UCLA School of Law, Law-Econ Research Paper No. 17-11

JAMES J. PARK, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) - School of Law
Email:

Some corporate law scholars have concluded that auditors do not have sufficient legal incentive to detect securities fraud and should be governed by a strict liability standard. This study assesses this argument by examining a dataset of 554 class actions alleging an accounting restatement filed from 1996 through 2007. Because some but not all of these restatement cases named an auditor defendant, it is possible to analyze whether variables such as the liability standard affect both the decision to name an auditor defendant as well as the outcome of the case. Despite the narrowing of auditor liability under Rule 10b-5, auditors are still often named as defendants and pay substantial settlements in Rule 10b-5 cases. A more restrictive liability standard is associated with a modest reduction in the rate at which auditors are named as defendants and the rate at which auditor cases end in settlement. If a Rule 10b-5 case against an auditor is strong enough to result in a settlement, the legal standard does not affect the size of the settlement. The auditor’s payment is correlated with nonlegal factors such as whether the issuer is bankrupt and the issuer’s market capitalization. These results are best explained by the tendency of judges to read narrow liability provisions broadly in cases where the size and impact of the alleged fraud are significant. The evidence thus does not support the conclusion that a strict liability standard is necessary to generate sufficient incentives for auditors to detect substantial frauds.

"Equal Access to Information: The Fraud at the Heart of Texas Gulf Sulphur" Free Download
UCLA School of Law, Law-Econ Research Paper No. 17-14

STEPHEN M. BAINBRIDGE, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) - School of Law
Email:

The Texas Gulf Sulphur decision was the seminal moment in the creation of the modern federal insider trading prohibition. In the half century since it was decided, however, courts and commentators have overlooked the glaring flaw in the court’s analysis.

In the key part of the opinion, in which the court laid out the equal access standard, the court grossly misrepresented the precedents on which it relied. The court cited two state law opinions that were wholly irrelevant to the problem at hand. It cited two law review articles, but those articles simply do not say what the court claimed they said. Finally, the court made a bald, unsupported statement of Congressional intent that is demonstrably false.

The insider trading prohibition thus rests on a foundation of sand.

"When Did Tax Avoidance Become Respectable?" Free Download
Tax Law Review, Forthcoming
UCLA School of Law, Law-Econ Research Paper No. 17-15

STEVEN A. BANK, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) - School of Law
Email:

No matter how many tax scandals are revealed in the media – and there have been many in the past year, involving a diverse set of taxpayers ranging from Donald Trump to Apple – what is most remarkable is that, by and large, the public has considered them relatively non-scandalous. This was not always the case. During the 1930s, even the most innocuous tax avoidance maneuvers, such as buying tax-exempt bonds, were attacked as morally suspect. When did that change and why? This Article offers a novel attempt to gauge the respectability of tax avoidance – using a unique, hand-collected dataset of newspaper advertisements for tax planning services in prominent national papers between 1930 and 1970 – and concludes that a shift occurred after World War II. The Article then explains the reason for this shift, suggesting that a combination of extremely high rates, a broadened base of taxpayers subject to that rate, and a deterioration of the wartime consensus for the rate structure laid the foundation for the respectability of tax avoidance in the 1950s and 1960s. In effect, just as the high wartime rates for the wealthy had been justified as a means of compensating for the sacrifice of the poor during the war, the pursuit, and tacit approval, of tax avoidance after the war was a means of compensating for the high rates at a time when the sacrifice rationale for them had ceased to be compelling. This history parallels the modern experience with corporate tax shelters and has lessons for those seeking to reform the current tax system.

"The Readable Delaware General Corporation Law 2017-2018 with Patented VisiLaw Markings" Free Download
The Readable Delaware General Corporation Law: 2016-2017 with patented VisiLaw markings, June 30,2016
UCLA School of Law, Law-Econ Research Paper No. 1-23

LYNN M. LOPUCKI, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) - School of Law
Email:

This paper contains a short introduction to VisiLaw and a complete, VisiLaw-marked copy of the Delaware General Corporation Law, including all laws enacted during the Delaware legislature’s regular session ending June 30, 2017. VisiLaw is a system for marking statutes to make them easier to read. The markings visually separate sentences, and clauses within sentences, making it easy to see where each begins and ends. The ability to see sentence structure at a glance makes it possible to read clauses one at a time, without losing orientation in the overall structure. Within each constituent clause, underlining identifies a skeletal sentence – subject, verb, direct object and a few other words. The underlining enables the reader to quickly get the gist, and understand the structure, of the constituent clauses.

Posted at 09:47 AM in Dept of Self-Promotion, Law School |

| | | | |

Search

Awards

© Stephen M. Bainbridge 2016

Become a Fan