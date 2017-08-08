Replacing LIBOR

Bloomberg reports that:

Saron, Sonia, Tonar and Eonia. Behind the Tolkienesque names are the potential candidates to replace Libor, the global borrowing benchmark that underpins more than $350 trillion of financial products, which as of July 27 is being phased out by 2021.

Attaching a time frame to Libor's demise has shifted into sharp focus efforts by financial authorities from Japan to Switzerland to replace the London interbank offered rate. Aside from being mired in fixing scandals, the benchmark has proven increasingly obsolete because of the lack of data behind the daily morning calculation that has established the level set up by the British Bankers Association in 1986.