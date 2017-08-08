S&P to exclude dual class shares from its indices

Bloomberg reports that:

S&P Dow Jones Indices barred companies from joining its key U.S. stock indexes if they have multiple share classes, taking a stance on an increasingly contentious issue. Corporations that issue shares conveying different rights to investors will no longer be able to join the S&P 500 Index, one of the most popular ways of tracking the performance of the American stock market. They'll also be banned from S&P's flagship indexes for mid-cap and small-cap stocks, according to a statement released July 31.

This is just moronic. In the first place, S&P is only applying the rule to its US indices. Its global indices will continue to include companies with dual class capital structures. If dual class structures are so evil, why doesn't;t that apply to companies regardless of country.

In the second place, as I have argued for decades, dual class stock capital structures are unobjectionable when adopted--as they must be under current exchange listing standards--before a company goes public: