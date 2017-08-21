Will public sector union agency fees survive Gorsuch?

The Economist reports:

The dispute revisits a question the Supreme Court answered 40 years ago in Abood v City of Detroit Board of Education: whether public-sector unions may charge a fee to non-members for the cost of negotiating their contracts. The unanimous court in Abood began with the premise that many states require all workers in a particular sector to be represented by a union and that members and non-members alike benefit from their work. Given this arrangement, the court reasoned, so-called “agency” or “fair-share” fees preserve “labour peace” and prevent employees from hitching a free ride on the backs of their dues-paying colleagues. Teachers, firefighters, policemen and other public employees are not required to join a union, and they cannot be forced to contribute to a union’s political or ideological work, Aboodheld. But they can be charged a fee for the union’s efforts to bargain for their salary and benefits. ... Mark Janus, a child protective services employee in Illinois, is represented by and pays agency fees to AFSCME. But Mr Janus, who thinks AFSCME has contributed to his state’s “budget and pension crisis” by backing spendthrift candidates and pushing for fiscally irresponsible contracts, says “the union’s voice is not my voice” and “the union’s fight is not my fight”. As his petition to the justices reads, the Abood rule requires him “to subsidise AFSCME’s efforts to compel the state of Illinois to bend to the union’s will” regarding a series of proposed cost-saving reforms. According to his lawyers, that violates his First Amendment freedom of expression.

The Economist then looks at the lineup and concludes it'll split 4-4, leaving Gorsuch to decide.

Everything seems to turn on Donald Trump’s choice to fill Justice Scalia’s seat: Neil Gorsuch. In the two-and-a-half months he sat with his eight colleagues in the term that ended in June, Justice Gorsuch established himself as perhaps the most conservative member on the high-court bench. But is he bold enough to overturn a long-standing court precedent so early in his tenure? In his Senate confirmation hearings, Mr Gorsuch professed an allegiance to stare decisis, the idea that justices should typically abide by the court’s prior rulings. He said that a ruling’s age, the degree to which the country relies on it and the solidity of its legal foundation all had to be weighed before jettisoning it.

I figure everything said in confirmation hearings these days must be disregarded as misdirection and misrepresentation. My guess. is that Gorsuch will side with the angels on this one. Say goodbye to agency fees.

It's not that I am anti-union:

