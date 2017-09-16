Should taxpayers subsidize public law school clinics that sue the state?

Brian Leiter is outraged:

Shameful. As a result, it will shut down entirely. CORRECTION: The Center will not, contrary to the NLJ headline, shut down entirely, but it has been stripped of one of its previous academic functions. (Thanks to several readers who wrote to me about this.)

Candidly, it's never been clear to me why clinics at taxpayer-subsidized law schools should have unfettered discretion to sue state officials. In effect, it puts the taxpayers on both sides of the suit, which amounts to a lose-lose proposition.

It's especially puzzling when we consider that law school clinics suing the state tend to be highly partisan,"cause" lawyering in service of the left.