Supporting those in need due to hurricanes and earthquakes

Several Catholic organizations have established emergency relief operations for the thousands of people affected by Hurricanes Maria and Irma in the Caribbean and southeastern United States and for those still recovering from Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana, as well as those affected by earthquakes in Mexico.



Contributions can be made to:



Catholic Charities USA: online at https://catholiccharitiesusa.org/donate-to-disaster-relief ; telephone at (800) 919-9338; mail to P.O. Box 17066, Baltimore, MD 21297-1066 and write “Hurricane Relief” in the memo line of the check.

Catholic Charities USA is the official domestic relief agency of the U.S. Catholic Church. Donations to the agency’s disaster fund supports disaster response and recovery efforts including direct assistance, rebuilding, and health care services.



Long-term recovery also is an integral part of Catholic Charities’ efforts, according to its website. “We work tirelessly to ensure individuals can live their lives with the dignity we all deserve.” The agency provides assistance to all, regardless of religion, social or economic background. And “100 percent of funds raised are going to those affected,” the website reads.

Catholic Charities USA was recently ranked third out of the top 50 charities in the USA by Christian Science Monitor. https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/Guide-to-Giving/America-s-Top-50-charities-How-well-do-they-rate

The Texas Catholic Conference is coordinating emergency services in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which dropped more than 50 inches of rain on the Houston area. A listing by diocese of where to give has been posted online at https://txcatholic.org/harvey



The Florida Catholic Conference’s website also has links to Catholic Charities agencies in the Miami Archdiocese and Florida’s other six dioceses providing relief after Hurricane Irma: https://www.flacathconf.org/hurricane-irma-response



Catholic Relief Services, the official international humanitarian agency of the U.S. Catholic community, is taking donations for emergency shelter, water and critical supplies for families throughout the Caribbean Islands and Mexico:

Catholic Relief Services is rated 21st out of the top 50 US charities by Christian Science Monitor, with a CharityWatch grade of A+ and a 4 stars out of 4 from Charity Navigator.

https://www.crs.org

Catholic Charities USA is encouraging people to make cash donations rather than donating clothing or other material goods.