Why I oppose Robert Jackson's nomination to the SEC

President Trump has nominated Columbia law professor Robert Jackson to the SEC. Jackson will be one of the two Democratic Commissioners, if confirmed. Although I respect Jackson's considerable intellect, it is a nomination that deeply concerns me. Along with his mentor Lucian Bebchuk, Jackson has been a consistent proponent of federalization of corporate governance, shareholder empowerment, and politicizing disclosure by requiring, inter alia, corporate disclosure of political campaign contributions. We fundamentally disagree on a slew of issues. As the saying goes, it's not personal. It's strictly business.

Here's a sampling of posts over the years in which I've taken issue with Jackson's positions on the issues: