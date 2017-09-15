« Recent kitchen stuff recommendations | Main | “U.S. v. Martoma”: Second Circuit’s Latest, but Perhaps not Last, Word on Insider-Trading Tippee Liability »

09/15/2017

Why I oppose Robert Jackson's nomination to the SEC

President Trump has nominated Columbia law professor Robert Jackson to the SEC. Jackson will be one of the two Democratic Commissioners, if confirmed. Although I respect Jackson's considerable intellect, it is a nomination that deeply concerns me. Along with his mentor Lucian Bebchuk, Jackson has been a consistent proponent of federalization of corporate governance, shareholder empowerment, and politicizing disclosure by requiring, inter alia, corporate disclosure of political campaign contributions. We fundamentally disagree on a slew of issues. As the saying goes, it's not personal. It's strictly business.

Here's a sampling of posts over the years in which I've taken issue with Jackson's positions on the issues:

How Professors Bebchuk and Jackson are aiding and abetting Hillary Clinton's attack on GOP funding

As we know: Lucian Bebchuk is Professor of Law, Economics, and Finance at Harvard Law School. Robert J. Jackson, Jr. is Professor of Law at Columbia Law School. Bebchuk and Jackson served as co-chairs of the Committee on Disclosure of...

Corporate political spending gets even more partisan

Lucian Bebchuk and Robert Jackson are celebrating--as if it were good news--Hillary Clinton's endorsement of their proposed "SEC rulemaking that would require public companies to disclose their political spending to their shareholders." ...

Bishop versus Bebchuk and Jackson on political spending disclosure

Keith Paul Bishop argues that Lucian Bebchuk and Robert Jackson's defense of political spending disclosure is flawed. He is, of course, correct. 

Bebchuk and Jackson's poison pill preemption article takes a shot from Marty Lipton and friends

From Harvard's corporate governance blog: In a recent paper, Professors Lucian Bebchukand Robert Jackson have extended Professor Bebchuk’s extreme and eccentric campaign against director-centric governance into a new realm—that of th...

Guest Post by Johnson & Millon: Preempting Professors Bebchuk and Jackson

I'm delighted to offer the first guest post in ProfessorBainbridge.com's decade of publishing. Preempting Professors Bebchuk and Jackson: Poison Pills, State Corporate Law, and the Williams Act by Lyman Johnson & David Millon Washing...

Ribstein on Jackson on Corporate Speech

Larry Ribstein weighs in on Lucian Bebchuk acolyte Robert Jackson's proposal "to, among other things, majority shareholder voting on corporate speech decisions." Larry opines that: The main point to emphasize here is that there is no ...

Shareholders and corporate political speech

Lucian Bebchuk's acolytes continue to spread the claim that shareholders ought to be actively involved in an ever-expanding array of corporate decisions. The latest case in point is Robert Jackson's post at the Harvard Forum, which asser...

Posted at 10:59 AM in Securities Regulation |

| | | | |

Search

Awards

© Stephen M. Bainbridge 2016

Become a Fan