Why SEC Commissioners are like mushrooms and Matthew 7:3-5

The WSJ reports:

U.S. senators, already facing distress calls from constituents over the Equifax Inc. hack, criticized the Securities and Exchange Commission’s new leader for how the agency handled a 2016 breach of its cornerstone system for storing market-moving information.

“I was disturbed to learn that the SEC suffered a cyberbreach of its Edgar system in 2016, but did not notify the public, or even all of its commissioners, until it was discovered during your recent review,” Sen. Mike Crapo (R., Idaho), chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, said at a hearing Tuesday.