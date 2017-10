Last night, I made Butter Chicken in my Fagor4 Quart LUX Multi-Cooker using a recipe from Indian Instant Pot® Cookbook . The Fagor is an amazing multi-tasker and Urvashi Pitre's cookbook is an excellent resource for using multi-cookers. Lots of classic Indian recipes made easy for the home kitchen. I recommend both.

BTW, I generally don't try to match wine to Indian food. Instead, as we did last night, I usually opt for a Firestone-Walker IPA (I believe Union Jack in this instance).