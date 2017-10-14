Fred McChesney, RIP

Sad news from Brian Leiter, who reports that Fred McChesney has passed:

A leading law & economics and antitrust scholar, Professor McChesney taught at Emory, Cornell, and Northwestern Universities before taking up a Chair at his alma mater, the University of Miami, in 2011. I will add links memorial notices when they appear.

He was a great scholar and good friend. We worked together on various projects over the years and his brilliance was matched by his kindness and good fellowship.

Update: Miami has posted a rather touching obituary notice.