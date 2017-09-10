Investors have no business micromanaging Starbuck's parental leave program

Bloomberg reports that:

A group of investors is asking the board of Starbucks Corp. to weigh the risk that the company's new policy for paid parental leave is discriminatory. The policy was updated Oct. 1 so that new mothers working in its coffee shops can take six weeks of leave with full pay, rather than partial pay. New mothers who work at Starbucks headquarters and other parts of the company can take up to 18 weeks of fully paid leave. That “unequal stance” could disproportionately harm low-income workers and workers of color, investors led by Zevin Asset Management said in what they called a first-of-its-kind shareholder proposal.

This sort of micromanagement is precisely what I have argued should be barred. In my article, Revitalizing SEC Rule 14a-8's Ordinary Business Exemption: Preventing Shareholder Micromanagement by Proposal (March 29, 2016), available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=2750153, I argued that shareholder use of the proposal rule should be substantially restricted: