New Delaware corporate law resource

The University of Pennsylvania Law School and the Institute for Law and Economics (ILE) are pleased to announce the availability of an important new resource for scholars and students of Delaware corporate law. Constructed in cooperation with Widener University Delaware Law School and members of the Delaware Bench and Bar, and with the financial support of Penn Law, ILE and CSC Global, the Delaware Corporation Law Resource Center can now be accessed at http://www.DelawareCorporateHistory.org.



This website has two principal components. The first is a compilation of resources relating to the Delaware General Corporation Law, including a link to the text of the statute, and links to the bills to amend the statute since its general revision in 1967. This portion of the website also includes links to annual commentaries on those amendments, the reports and minutes generated in the 1967 revision process, and memoranda disseminated by the Council of the Delaware State Bar Association Corporation Law Section describing some of the more significant and controversial amendments to the statute.



The second component of the website is a repository for materials constituting oral histories of iconic corporate law decisions of the Delaware courts since 1980, dealing with the director’s fiduciary duty of care, duties in takeovers, and freezeouts by controlling stockholders. This portion of the website is a work in progress, but for some of the cases it already contains the opinions in the case, briefs, selected transcripts of oral arguments, and selected key documents from the record. Most notably, the oral history compilation includes high quality videotaped interviews of lawyers and judges involved in the case, who describe the back story of the case with details not available through review of the courts’ opinions.