Last night we has a 2015 Ridge East Bench Zinfandel (Dry Creek Valley) with NY strip steaks and fingerling potatoes as inspired by a Gordon Ramsay video. The Zin was obviously very young, but nevertheless quite approachable. Lots of pepper, blackberries, and an interesting suggestion of chocolate that I rarely find in Zinfandels. Grade: 91

FYI: I used a standard Cajun spice rub.