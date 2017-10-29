Should causing the corporation to violate the law automatically result in director liability? No.

In Kandell v. Niv, the Delaware Chancery Court held (HT: Pileggi):

Where directors knowingly cause or permit a Delaware corporation to violate positive law, they have acted in bad faith, and are liable to the corporation for resulting damages.

Sigh. This is a topic on which I have written occasionally on this blog, but maybe it needs a law review article. Until then, may I implore Delaware jurists and lawyers to consider the arguments in these posts?

