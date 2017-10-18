The difference between class actions and derivative suits.

« The Case for Disallowing the Necessity Defense in Climate Change Cases |
A Business Associations student posed this question:
Can class actions be either a derivative suit or a direct suit or are they one or the other?
They are, of course, quite different. Here's a good explanation of the difference.
