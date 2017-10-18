« The Case for Disallowing the Necessity Defense in Climate Change Cases | Main | The Law and Economics of the “Special” Problem of Corporate Philanthropy »

10/18/2017

The difference between class actions and derivative suits.

A Business Associations student posed this question:

Can class actions be either a derivative suit or a direct suit or are they one or the other?

They are, of course, quite different. Here's a good explanation of the difference.

Posted at 02:08 PM in Corporate Law |

