Various appreciations of my late friend Fred McChesney

The #MiamiLaw community mourns the passing of Professor Fred McChesney, J.D. ’78 https://t.co/CtJmcDRpFe pic.twitter.com/dDDj2dCH5c— Miami Law School (@MiamiLawSchool) October 13, 2017
"The concept of integrating law and economics began at Miami Law in 1975, when a young Fred McChesney ...." https://t.co/8E5RRO1iZf #corpgov— Stefan Padfield (@ProfPadfield) October 15, 2017
Just learned that Fred McChesney passed away last week. I highly recommend his 1997 book, "Money for Nothing." https://t.co/r6FVLlVT2q— Peter G. Klein (@petergklein) October 16, 2017
Saddened by the recent passing of Prof. Fred McChesney of @MiamiLawSchool, former guest professor, and a world-class scholar and individual. pic.twitter.com/uf8zu6CHiU— IE Law School (@IElaw) October 16, 2017
RIP Fred McChesney. One of the truly great law and economics scholars. An absolute saint to me early in my career. Crushed. I’ll miss him.— Joshua Wright (@ProfWrightGMU) October 13, 2017
