He's doing a lot of great stuff:

The University Bookman: “The Ark of Tradition”

“A Christian Strategy” (or, as I also think of it, “The Esther Option”), First Things

Natural Law, Welfare Economics, and Administrative Law - Mirror of ...TypePad › mirrorofjustice › 2017/05 › n..

“The Catholic Constitution”, First Things

“Liturgy of Liberalism”, First Things

Kyriarchy and Constitutionalism - Mirror of JusticeTypePad › mirrorofjustice › 2016/11 › k...